Catholic Youth Studio – KSM Inc.

Catholic Youth Studio – KSM Inc. is a Media Corporation for Evangelization operated by a Board of Directors which constitutes lay people and Religious who donate their talents and time in order to promote the Christian faith. Catholic Youth Studio came into existence in 1994 and has its roots in the pastoral ministry of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

Catholic Youth Studio is more than a corporation: it is also a meeting place for the young and for adults; for students and businesspeople. The goal of Catholic Youth Studio is to reach those who have not yet experienced their "springtime of faith" by means of evangelization through modern forms of mass media. We invite you to support us in our mission.