|
Catholic Youth Studio – KSM Inc.
Catholic Youth Studio – KSM Inc. is a Media
Corporation for Evangelization operated by a Board of Directors which
constitutes lay people and Religious who donate their talents and time in order
to promote the Christian faith. Catholic Youth Studio came into existence in
1994 and has its roots in the pastoral ministry of the
Missionary Oblates of Mary
Immaculate.
Catholic Youth Studio is more than a
corporation: it is also a meeting place for the young and for adults; for
students and businesspeople. The goal of Catholic Youth Studio is
to reach those who have not yet experienced their "springtime of faith" by means
of evangelization through modern forms of mass media. We invite you to
support us in our mission.
Media Corporation for
Evangelization
Catholic Youth Studio - KSM Inc.
183 Roncesvalles Avenue
Toronto, ON M6R 2L5
Tel: (416) 588-0555
Tel: (416) 588-9995
Charity Registration No. 88065 0148 RR0001